Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 905,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.23%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

