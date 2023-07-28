Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Trading Down 2%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Rio2 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rio2 Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.