Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Rise Gold Trading Down 16.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
