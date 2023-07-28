Robert Desantis Sells 2,535 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $323.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.02.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

