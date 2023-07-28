Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $461.10

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 461.10 ($5.91) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.26). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.26), with a volume of 65,033 shares.

Robert Walters Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 427.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. The company has a market cap of £308.45 million, a PE ratio of 784.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19.

About Robert Walters

(Get Free Report)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.