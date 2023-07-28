Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 561,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,302,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.48.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

