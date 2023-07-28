Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.70

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $3.70. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1,177,720 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

