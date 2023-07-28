Roger E. Susi Sells 3,276 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $545.96 million, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in IRadimed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in IRadimed by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IRadimed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Stories

