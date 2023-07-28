Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $315.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SHW opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,364,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,902,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.