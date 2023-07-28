Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $270.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.