Royal Bank of Canada Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $58.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Stock Performance

Comerica stock opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Comerica has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

