Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 65,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 312,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Royal Helium Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of C$77.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.