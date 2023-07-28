RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $106.95 and last traded at $106.06, with a volume of 67448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in RPM International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.