Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

