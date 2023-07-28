Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 42.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Ryerson by 64.9% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryerson Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of RYI opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.