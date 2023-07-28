S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 220 ($2.82) in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 270 ($3.46) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.04.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.