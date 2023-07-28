Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94. 79,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 115,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,740,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

