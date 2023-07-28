Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 11,885 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $434,872.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,610,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,941,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,288 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $945,842.24.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,677 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $415,701.20.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Price Performance

Shares of CEM opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

