Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 9,073 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $288,884.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,356,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040,512. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,161 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $292,235.90.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,144 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,864.40.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,615 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $904,145.95.

On Friday, July 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,000 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, for a total transaction of $617,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,361 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $72,199.38.

On Monday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,476 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,280.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.93 per share, with a total value of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.4 %

EMO opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 72.3% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.