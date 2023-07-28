Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 49,135 shares trading hands.

Sabien Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.88.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabien Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabien Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.