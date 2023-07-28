Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.87 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15). Sabien Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 49,135 shares trading hands.
Sabien Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -408.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.88.
Sabien Technology Group Company Profile
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.
