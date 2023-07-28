Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 7.3%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 70,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 120,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.
Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.
