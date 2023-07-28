Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Down 7.3%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 70,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 120,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Safe & Green Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 65.38% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

