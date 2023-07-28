Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Trading Down 0.2%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 13,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 11,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market cap of $129.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Saga Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

