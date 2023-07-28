Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading Up 2%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.60 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.32). Approximately 42,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 78,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.30).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.33. The company has a market capitalization of £73.26 million, a PE ratio of 853.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

