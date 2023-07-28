Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.12

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.12 and traded as high as $27.56. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 106,084 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 127.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saratoga Investment news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

