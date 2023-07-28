Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Savers Value Village

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.