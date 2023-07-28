SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,689,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after acquiring an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SBA Communications by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after buying an additional 225,829 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,724,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,460,000 after buying an additional 194,859 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $222.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average of $253.34. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.