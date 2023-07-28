Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock worth $29,403,717 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.