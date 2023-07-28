Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

