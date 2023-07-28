Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.16. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

