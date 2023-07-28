Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1,625.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.