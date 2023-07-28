Seascape Capital Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $108.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

