Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Short Interest Update

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Selina Hospitality stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. Selina Hospitality has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Selina Hospitality ( NASDAQ:SLNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Selina Hospitality Company Profile

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

