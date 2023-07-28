Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Update

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 1.7 %

Sempra stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Sempra by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sempra by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.