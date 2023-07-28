ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $525.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $559.79 on Wednesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,786 shares of company stock worth $15,677,627. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

