SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,008 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 291.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $102.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

