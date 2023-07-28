SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 51.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 119.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

SouthState Stock Down 2.3 %

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB opened at $76.33 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.