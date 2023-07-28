SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,098 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter worth about $57,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $35,347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Workiva by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 825,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 243,024 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,733,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $102.92 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $150.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $332,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.