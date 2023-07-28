SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 31,409 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Navient by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Navient Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.