SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 79,306 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 612.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,306 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 962,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,759,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $67,571.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 962,361 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $132,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $979,572 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FOLD stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.