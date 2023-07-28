Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $285.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. 58.com restated an upgrade rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $277.07 on Tuesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

