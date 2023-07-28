Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Shares of SHOP opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

