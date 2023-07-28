Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.65) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.98) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon Banking Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 687.50 ($8.82).

Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 543 ($6.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 539.24. Paragon Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 364.60 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 621.50 ($7.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,380.95%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 527 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £15,420.02 ($19,771.79). 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending segments. The Mortgage Lending segment provides buy-to-let, and owner-occupied first and second charge lending and related services. The Commercial Lending segment undertakes leasing activities, development finance, structured lending, and other offerings primarily for SME customers; and engages in motor finance business.

