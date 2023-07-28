Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 29.7%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adbri Price Performance

Adbri stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Adbri Company Profile

Adbri Limited manufactures and distributes construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

