Short Interest in Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Declines By 29.7%

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adbri Price Performance
Adbri stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Adbri has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $1.64.
Adbri Company Profile
