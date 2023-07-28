Short Interest in Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Rises By 66.7%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Arcadis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARCAY opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.6908 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.