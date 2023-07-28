Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declines By 15.1%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 206,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $170.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.58%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

