Short Interest in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Decreases By 14.7%

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

PPBI stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 67.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 101,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

