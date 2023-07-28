Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Declines By 15.0%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $93.22 million for the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.