Short Interest in Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Drops By 14.5%

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,552,800 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 4,155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGASF opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Towngas Smart Energy has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

Get Towngas Smart Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Towngas Smart Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

About Towngas Smart Energy

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products; Gas Connection; and Extended Business. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Towngas Smart Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas Smart Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.