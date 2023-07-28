Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Expands By 35.0%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,018.0 days.

OTCMKTS UETMF opened at $19.47 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.47 million during the quarter.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

