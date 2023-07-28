Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Rises By 50.0%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Wendel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WNDLF opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. Wendel has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $111.25.
Wendel Company Profile
